Reports And Data: Fiber Optics Market Size To Reach USD 11.18 Billion In 2030 | Rising Demand For High-Speed Internet Connectivity In Various Sectors Globally Is Driving Fiber Optics Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fiber optics market size is expected to reach USD 11.18 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Technological advancements in global telecom industry is resulting in increased deployment of broadband network and this is expected to drive fiber optics market revenue growth.

Technological advancements in telecom industry have significantly increased adoption of several broadband network infrastructures such as Fiber to the Premise (FTTP), Fiber to the Home (FTTH), Fiber to the Cabinet (FTTC) and Fiber to the Building (FTTB). Fiber optics are deployed in these infrastructures at a large scale, therefore increasing development of broadband network infrastructures is creating lucrative revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global fiber optics market.

Optical fibers are manufactured with components, such as plastic, high-quality glass and silica, and these components function on the total internal reflection of light principle. According to this principle, light is reflected at an interface between two media. Optical fibers work on this principle as it has applications in areas, such as optical finger printing devices and telecommunications. In telecommunication, this principle is used to transfer Internet, telephone, and cable TV signals.

Flexibility of optical fiber enhances microscopic imaging range by providing easy access to subject, and its compact size and capability to form distributed or multiplexed sensing systems accelerate use of fiber optic sensors in health monitoring and biomedical research. Extensive Research & Development (R&D) in fiber optics by major players is leading to various innovations and are being deployed in wide range of sectors such as defense, healthcare, and oil & gas, among others.

Request a Sample Report - @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/241

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 14 January 2022 , Waitsfield & Champlain Valley Telecom, which is a US-based telephone company, made plans to transform Internet connection of Bolton residents living in company's service area to fiber optics. In this regard, Town of Bolton pledged to help with more than half of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help expand fiber-optic broadband to more residents through public-private partnership with the company.

, Waitsfield & Champlain Valley Telecom, which is a US-based telephone company, made plans to transform Internet connection of residents living in company's service area to fiber optics. In this regard, pledged to help with more than half of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help expand fiber-optic broadband to more residents through public-private partnership with the company. Hardware segment revenue is expected to register significantly high revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Fiber optics amplifiers have several benefits, such as greater color resolution and highly stable sensor setups. These amplifiers have capability to restrict inter symbol interference, which makes it ideal for optical fiber communications. It provides diffraction-limited beam quality therefore, it can focus on small spots as high as possible and offers greater brightness. Additionally, fiber optic amplifiers provide high output power and CATV EDFA is one type of fiber optic amplifier, which is used to improve output power of transmitter.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/241

Plastic segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Plastic optical fiber is made up of low-cost material and installation is also less expensive, thus this type of optical fiber is cost-efficient. Greater flexibility enables it to bend without any breakages, and installation of plastic optical fiber can be done by less trained workforce too.

Telecommunication segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing deployment of data transmission services and technology in communication. Fiber optics enable data transmission in small and long-range communication; therefore, it is being widely adopted in telecommunication industry. Rising demand for several other services, such as Video-on-Demand (VoD), cloud-based services, and audio-video services are driving demand for fiber optics in the telecommunication industry.

Multi-mode segment accounted for comparatively larger revenue share in 2020 owing to its reduced installation, operational, and maintenance costs. Additionally, multi-mode cable permits various modes of optical signals transfer at the same time. Features such as high fiber core and increased alignment tolerances enable multi-mode cable to function with several optical components, such as fiber adapter and fiber connector. Capability to transport multiple modes of lights along with affordable light sources make multi-mode cable suitable for use in single buildings and audio & video applications in Local Area Networks (LANs).

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to grow at a significantly high rate during the forecast period. Various countries in the region such as India , Japan , and China are deploying fiber optics in medical sector. Additionally, expansion of IT & telecom sector is expected to create lucrative revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the fiber optics market in the region.

market revenue is expected to grow at a significantly high rate during the forecast period. Various countries in the region such as , , and are deploying fiber optics in medical sector. Additionally, expansion of IT & telecom sector is expected to create lucrative revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the fiber optics market in the region. Companies profiled in the global market report include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, ADTRAN Inc., Technicolor, CableLabs., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., PCT International, Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Twinstar Technologies Co. Ltd. and Altair Engineering, Inc.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fiber-optics-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global fiber optics market based on component, optical fiber type, application, cable type, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Hardware



a. Couplers





b. Connectors





c. Transmitters





d. Amplifiers





e. Receivers





f. Others



Software

Optical Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Glass



Plastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Healthcare



Telecommunication



Oil & Gas



Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)



Industrial



Aerospace & Defense



Government



Others

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Multi-mode



Single-mode

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/241

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. U.K.





c. France





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. Sweden





g. BENELUX





h. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Israel





e. Rest Of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:



IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market is forecast to reach USD 12.17 Billion by 2028, The internet of things (IoT) industry is developing rapidly, and it provides businesses with a range of digital device.

Digital Payments Market size is expected to reach USD 221.93 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as worldwide promotion of using digital payments by governments of various countries, lower rates of mobile Internet data plans, rising acceptance of real-time and contactless payments, and increasing production and sales of smartphones are expected to drive market revenue



Finance Cloud Market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are penetration of cloud-based services in various industry verticals and rising demand for operational efficiency & transparency in processes

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market is forecast to grow from USD 138.71 Billion in 2020 to USD 912.43 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. Low market risk and affordable operating cost are the major driving factor of the market.

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market is forecast to reach USD 341.84 Billion by 2028, The market is expanding due to the growing evolution of smart cities and rising ICT spending across industries, development of new applications in the field of wireless connectivity innovations as well as AI-based protection of devices, data, and systems.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-fiber-optics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg