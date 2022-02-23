Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.02.2022 | 17:04
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thomson Reuters Corp - TR to Present at Scotiabank Conference

PR Newswire

London, February 23

Thomson Reuters to Present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 -- Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. EST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com 		INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 332 219 1111
frank.golden@tr.com
© 2022 PR Newswire
