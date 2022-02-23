- (PLX AI) - Entergy Q4 EPS USD 1.28; USD 0.76 adjusted.
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 6.15-6.45; consensus USD 6.34
|Entergy Sees Higher Adj. Earnings In FY22
|NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp. (ETR), while announcing weak profit for its fourth quarter, on Wednesday initiated fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $6.15 to $6.45.On...
|Entergy Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
|NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $259 million...
|Entergy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.09, revenue of $2.72B beats by $400M
|ENTERGY CORPORATION
|93,00
|+1,09 %