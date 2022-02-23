- (PLX AI) - Lufthansa says strong demand for travel during Easter vacation leads to airline offering more than 50 additional flights from and to Frankfurt and Munich.
- From Frankfurt more than 30 additional flights to Palma de Mallorca, Faro, Funchal and Larnaca
- From Munich more than 20 additional flights to Faro, Heraklion, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca
- The easing of travel restrictions across Europe is giving Lufthansa a noticeable surge in booking demand for the Easter vacation, the airline said
