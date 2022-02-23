- (PLX AI) - Molson Coors Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.81 vs. estimate USD 0.86.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 457.3 million vs. estimate USD 483 million
- Net sales growth from higher financial volumes, positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by cost inflation mainly on input materials and transportation costs and higher MG&A spend
- Q4 net income USD 80 million
- Outlook for 2022 Net sales: mid single-digit increase versus 2021 on a constant currency basis
- Underlying income (loss) before income taxes: high single-digit increase compared to 2021 on a constant currency basis
- Underlying free cash flow: $1.0 billion, plus or minus 10%
