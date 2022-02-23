- (PLX AI) - TJX Q4 sales USD 13,900 million vs. estimate USD 14,200 million.
- TJX First quarter U.S. comparable store sales to be up 1% to 3%
- TJX First quarter diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $.58 to $.61
- For the full year Fiscal 2023, the Company is planning U.S. comparable store sales to be up 3% to 4%
- Company is not providing full year Fiscal 2023 diluted earnings per share guidance given the current uncertainty around how long elevated expense pressures may persist
TJX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de