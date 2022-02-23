- (PLX AI) - SP Group FY revenue DKK 2,480.9 million vs. estimate DKK 2,481 million.
- FY EBITDA DKK 422.8 million vs. estimate DKK 433 million
- FY pretax profit DKK 257.8 million vs. estimate DKK 267 million
- CEO says all of our 30 plants are operating and have access to the raw materials they need, and all our sales offices are open for business
- We have benefited from our exposure to relatively resilient industries, and we have grown our sales to the healthcare, food-related and other demanding industries
- We have continued to pursue our dedicated M&A strategy -- committed to retaining our role as industry consolidators as and when value-adding opportunities arise
