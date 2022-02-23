Anzeige
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Tradegate
21.02.22
14:43 Uhr
5,450 Euro
+0,050
+0,93 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3005,40018:55
Dow Jones News
23.02.2022 | 17:31
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-Feb-2022 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that performance share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") were granted on 22 February 2022, for no consideration, to the PDMRs detailed below: 

PDMR     Position        Number of Shares awarded under the LTIP 
Timo Lehne  Interim Chief Executive 133,630 
Andrew Beach Chief Financial Officer 117,886

The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance conditions being met.

Performance targets and target ranges are set out as follows: 

LTIP targets EPS           TSR vs. peer group      Strategic            ESG 
                                                  Three targets in 
                                                  relation to: 
                                                     -- 
                                                    Positively 
                                                    impacting lives 
 
       2024 EPS to be between 2022-2024 performance    2024 adjusted operating profit    -- 
2022-2024   51.9p (25% vesting) and between median (25% vesting) conversion ratio between 19%     Increasing our 
       63.0p (100% vesting)  and upper quartile (100%   (25% vesting) and 23% (100%     renewables 
                   vesting)           vesting)               business 
 
                                                     -- 
                                                    Carbon 
                                                    reduction 
 
 
LTIP     50%           20%             20%               10% (3.3% for each 
weighting                                              measure)

The relevant notifications are set out below. 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Names                            Timo Lehne 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                       Director and Interim Chief Executive 
b) Initial notification /Amendment               Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                            SThree plc 
b) LEI                             2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                      GB00B0KM9T71 
b) Nature of the transaction                  A performance share award granted under the SThree plc 
                                Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                   Price         Volume(s) 
                                GBPNil          133,630 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                      133,630 
- Price                            GBPNil 
e) Date of the transaction                   22/02/2022 
f) Place of the transaction                  Off market 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Names                            Andrew Beach 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                       Director and Chief Financial Officer 
b) Initial notification /Amendment               Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                            SThree plc 
b) LEI                             2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                      GB00B0KM9T71 
b) Nature of the transaction                  A performance share award granted under the SThree plc 
                                Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                   Price         Volume(s) 
                                GBPNil          117,886 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                      117,886 
- Price                            GBPNil 
e) Date of the transaction                   22/02/2022 
f) Place of the transaction                  Off market

Enquiries:

Bill Warner

Deputy Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  144946 
EQS News ID:  1286957 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1286957&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2022 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
