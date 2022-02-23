DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that performance share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") were granted on 22 February 2022, for no consideration, to the PDMRs detailed below:

PDMR Position Number of Shares awarded under the LTIP Timo Lehne Interim Chief Executive 133,630 Andrew Beach Chief Financial Officer 117,886

The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance conditions being met.

Performance targets and target ranges are set out as follows:

LTIP targets EPS TSR vs. peer group Strategic ESG Three targets in relation to: -- Positively impacting lives 2024 EPS to be between 2022-2024 performance 2024 adjusted operating profit -- 2022-2024 51.9p (25% vesting) and between median (25% vesting) conversion ratio between 19% Increasing our 63.0p (100% vesting) and upper quartile (100% (25% vesting) and 23% (100% renewables vesting) vesting) business -- Carbon reduction LTIP 50% 20% 20% 10% (3.3% for each weighting measure)

The relevant notifications are set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Timo Lehne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Interim Chief Executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction A performance share award granted under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) GBPNil 133,630 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 133,630 - Price GBPNil e) Date of the transaction 22/02/2022 f) Place of the transaction Off market 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction A performance share award granted under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) GBPNil 117,886 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 117,886 - Price GBPNil e) Date of the transaction 22/02/2022 f) Place of the transaction Off market

Enquiries:

Bill Warner

Deputy Company Secretary

