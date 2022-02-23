Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today the first clinical study in Japan quantifying DSG's performance, the 19th peer review publication worldwide on its technology.

Keri George, Director of Clinical Research Education at SpineGuard, said: "It is exciting to see Japanese surgeons embracing the DSG innovative technology to achieve better surgical outcomes in such challenging spinal deformity cases."

Study Summary

A retrospective collection by Dr. Takashi Yurube from the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Kobe University et al, that involved twenty-one patients with syndromic/neuromuscular scoliosis. Patients who underwent spinal fixation surgery were divided into two groups, one had fixation using the SpineGuard DSG technology; the other one without it.

The results between the two groups demonstrated a difference that was statistically significant in all three objectives: pedicle abandonment, screw placement accuracy, and perforation distance. In all three objectives the DSG group showed superior results.

Publication

"Improved Accuracy and Safety of Pedicle Screw Placement by Using a Probe with an Electrical Conductivity-Measuring Device during Severe Syndromic and Neuromuscular Scoliosis Spine Surgery"

Journal of Clinical Medicine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35054113/

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Nineteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded the scope of its DSG technology in innovative applications such as the smart pedicle screw, the DSG Connect visualization and registration interface, dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

