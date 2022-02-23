Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69



Director Dealing

23 February 2022



The Company hereby announces that, on 23 February 2022, the Company was notified that the following purchases were made:

Mr Michael Moule (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

2,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 23 February 2022, at a price of 195.9 pence per Ordinary Share;

Mrs Linda Moule (Persons closely associated to Mr Michael Moule):

2,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 23 February 2022, at a price of 195.9 pence per Ordinary Share;

Following this purchase, Mr Michael Moule holds 44,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.







Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001



