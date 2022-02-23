

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite seeing a positive spell earlier in the day, European stocks closed weak on Wednesday with investors making cautious moves amid worries over geopolitical tensions.



Amid tensions with the West over Ukraine, Russian President Putin today said Moscow is ready to look for 'diplomatic solutions'.



'But the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us,' he added.



Earlier, after Moscow recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states and deployed troops, the EU imposed sanctions on 27 individuals and financial institutions, leaving room for harsher measures should Russia invade regions outside the Donbass.



A report from CNN indicating the White House plans to allow the toughest sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to move forward. An official told CNN the sanction of Nord Stream 2's parent company, which the Biden administration previously blocked using a national security waiver, is 'effectively a death knell to the project.'



Markets also digested a slew of corporate earnings updates and the latest batch of economic data from the region.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.28%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.05%, Germany's DAX slid 0.42% and France's CAC 40 ended 0.1% down, while Switzerland's SMI drifted down 0.15%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended weak.



Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Norway and Russia moved higher.



In the UK market, Hikma Pharmaceuticals climbed 3.4%. Barclays Group shares gained 3.1% after the bank announced a share buyback of up to one billion pounds after posting its highest annual profit on record.



Hargreaves Lansdown, Antofagasta, Smith & Nephew, Ocado Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Admiral Group, Unilever, BAE Systems, United Utilities, Glencore, BT Group, Tesco and Fresnillo gained 1 to 2.5%.



Evraz plunged 12.55%. Kingfisher shed about 5.6%. Royal Mail, JD Sports Fashion, CRH and IAG lost 2.8 to 3%. Rio Tinto, B&M European Value Retail and Airtel Africa declined 2 to 2.2%.



In the French market, Danone rallied more than 4% after its quarterly sales beat estimates.



Faurecia gained about 3.75%, Valeo climbed 2.5% and WorldLine gained 2.3%. Hermes International, Air France-KLM, Atos and Air Liquide gained 1.3 to 2%.



Shares of carmaker Stellantis jumped 4.4% after the company's full-year operating profit margin topped target.



Renault declined more than 4%. BNP Paribas shed 2.5%, while Unibail Rodamco, Societe Genarale, Saint Gobain, LO' real, Vinci and Credit Agricole lost 1 to 1.6%.



In the German market, Fresenius Medical Care declined more than 4%. Deutsche Bank, Hello Fresh and Munich RE shed 2.5 to 3%. Deutsche Post, Adidas and HeidelbergCement ended nearly 2% down.



Henkel surged up more than 2.5% after reporting organic growth across its business units. Daimler, Siemens Healthineers, Sartorius, Bayer and Deutsche Wohnen gained 1 to 1.5%.



In economic news, German consumer sentiment is set to drop in March as higher inflation dampened income prospects, market research group Gfk said on Wednesday.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index unexpectedly fell to -8.1 in March from -6.7 in February. The score was forecast to improve to -6.3.



While the economic outlook improved somewhat, income expectations and the propensity to buy declined from the previous month. A declining propensity to save in February is preventing a more significant decline in consumer sentiment, the survey showed.



French manufacturers' confidence eased marginally in February, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed.



The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 112.0 in February from revised 113.0 in January. The score was forecast to remain at January's initially estimated value of 112.



Eurozone inflation rose to a record high in January, as initially estimated, driven by surging energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed.



Inflation rose to a record 5.1% in January from 5% in December. The rate matched the flash estimate published on February 2. On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices gained 0.3% in January, while core consumer prices dropped 0.9%.







