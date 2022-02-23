

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Wednesday, extending recent gains, with lingering worries about the Russia-Ukraine crisis pushing up the demand for the safe-haven asset.



A stronger dollar limited the yellow-metal's uptick. The dollar index advanced to 96.20, gaining nearly 0.2%.



Gold prices edged lower earlier in the day as an uptick in bond yields and hopes for a diplomatic way out of a new devastating war in Ukraine dented the metal's appeal.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to look for 'diplomatic solutions' amid tensions with the West over Ukraine.



'But the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us,' he added.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $3.00 or about 0.2% at $1,910.40 an ounce, the highest settlement since January 7, 2021.



Silver futures for May ended up by $0.242 at $24.598 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.4885 per pound, down $0.0290 from the previous close.



Traders continued to keep a close eye on developments in Easter Europe, with reports suggesting a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.



It is feared a potential Russian invasion coupled with the international sanctions imposed in response could derail the global economy.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de