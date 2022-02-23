

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Wednesday with investors weighing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on oil supplies, the likelihood of Iranian crude to the market, and reacting to the latest data on U.S. crude inventories.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended higher by $0.19 or about 0.2% at $92.10 a barrel.



Supply worries eased somewhat after it became clear the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine would not disrupt oil supplies.



According to U.S. State Department, the sanctions that are being imposed today, as well that could be imposed in the near future, are not targeting and will not target oil and gas flows.



Meanwhile, traders looked ahead to weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).



The API's report is due later today, while the EIA will release the inventory data Thursday morning.







