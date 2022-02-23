Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
PR Newswire
23.02.2022 | 22:10
Institute for Global Tobacco Control, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health: Learn More About Tobacco Packaging From TPackSS Website

BALTIMORE, Feb. 24 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone can take an active role in the local tobacco control effort by using or contributing to the Tobacco Pack Surveillance System (TPackSS). Developed by the Institute for Global Tobacco Control at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, TPackSS features a searchable database of over 6,600 tobacco packs collected from 14 low- and middle-income countries.