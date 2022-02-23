

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for eBay Inc. (EBAY):



Earnings: -$893 million in Q4 vs. $772 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.47 in Q4 vs. $1.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $647 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.99 per share Revenue: $2.61 billion in Q4 vs. $2.48 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 - $1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.43 - $2.48 Bln



