- (PLX AI) - Lemonade Q4 revenue USD 41 million.
- • Q4 net income USD -70.3 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD -51.2 million; the loss is USD 21.5 million bigger than a year ago
- • Company says it's primarily due to increased operating expenses
- • Q1 guidance: In force premium at March 31 of $405 - $410 million
- • Gross earned premium of $92 - $94 million
- • Revenue of $41 - $43 million
- • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(70) - $(65) million
- • Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $20 million
- • Capital expenditures of approximately $2 million
