

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):



Earnings: $1.43 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.42 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $11.13 in Q4 vs. -$42.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $308 million or $2.89 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.07 billion in Q4 vs. $1.25 billion in the same period last year.



