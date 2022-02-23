

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. (SWM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $53.3M, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $15.3 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.7 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.7% to $390.4 million from $279.4 million last year.



Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



