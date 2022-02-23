

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$63.43 million, or -$1.81 per share. This compares with -$11.25 million, or -$0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Dril-Quip Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$16.67 million or -$0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Dril-Quip Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$63.43 Mln. vs. -$11.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.81 vs. -$0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.15



