Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 23 février/February 2022) ScreenPro Security Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 41,638,940 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on February 23, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

ScreenPro Security Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 41 638,940 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 23 février 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 24 février/February 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 25 février/February 2022 Symbol/Symbole: SCRN NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 81100U 20 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 81100U 20 1 1 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 81100U102/CA81100U1021

