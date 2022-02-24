Taiga Gold Corp: Taiga Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting of Shareholders and Court Adjournment of Hearing for Final Order

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE:TGC) ("Taiga") is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "Shareholders") have approved the plan of arrangement that was previously announced on December 2, 2021 (the "Arrangement").

Voting Results

At a special meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"), and pursuant to the interim order of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta (the "Court"):

61,877,810 votes, or 86.55% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of the special resolution approving the Arrangement; and 54,999,725 votes, or approximately 85.12% of the votes cast at the Meeting, after excluding the common shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, were cast in favour of the Arrangement.

Adjournment of the Final Order

Following receipt of the favourable vote from its Shareholders, Taiga was scheduled to appear before the Court for a final order this morning at 11:30 a.m. (MST). Taiga's application for a final order before the Court was opposed by a small group of objecting Taiga warrant holders. In order for Taiga and the Court to fully consider and appropriately respond to the last minute objections of such warrant holders, the Court agreed to adjourn Taiga's application for a final order until Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (MST).

The closing of the Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions including final Court approval. Subject to Taiga receiving final Court approval on April 6, 2022, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed by mid-April 2022.

Further details regarding the Arrangement, including the principal closing conditions and the benefits for Taiga shareholders, can be found in the management information circular under Taiga's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Taiga website: SSR/TGC transaction info

About Taiga Gold Corp.

Taiga was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. in April 2018 and owns six projects targeting gold located within the Trans-Hudson Corridor in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining"). Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently being explored by the Fisher Joint Venture between SSR Mining and Taiga. Taiga's 100%-owned SAM property is currently under option to partner Tactical Resources (formerly DJ1 Capital).

Taiga's objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly prospective mining jurisdiction recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the best places in the world in terms of investment attractiveness. Throughout the exploration and development process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

