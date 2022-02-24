Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.02.2022 | 07:04
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FunFair Ventures: FunFair Technologies launches a new Blockchain Venture Capital Business

The blockchain technology company has announced the launch of FunFair Ventures, a new programme to support early-stage blockchain projects

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FunFair Technologies was founded in 2017 with a mission to develop decentralised applications for igaming; they have been at the bleeding edge of blockchain development since.

FunFair Venture Logo

Their latest project, FunFair Ventures, aims to plug a gap in the funding process for early-stage blockchain projects. Having developed, launched, operated and marketed successful decentralised applications and a top 100 ERC20 token, they plan to work with partners who require more than just funding. With the recent focus on R&D in blockchain scaling tech, FunFair has built projects on various platforms, including Polygon, Solana, Optimism, xDAI and dfinity. Alongside this technical expertise and experience, FunFair Ventures will also offer commercial, marketing and corporate support to all their partners.

FunFair Technologies embarked on their first investment in 2021, the successful NFT marketing platform, AwardPool, and they aim to add many more to their portfolio in 2022.

Lloyd Purser, COO of FunFair Ventures, commented;

"We've been looking to formalise our venture capital offering for a while and have seen that we can plug a gap to help early-stage startups to drive significant growth and value. Blockchain is a really exciting place to be right now, and there's more and more capital coming into the market, and we look forward to being part of its growth."

For more information: https://funfair.ventures/

ContactLloyd Purser, FunFair Ventures COO
info@funfair.ventures

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752951/FunFair_Ventures_logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.