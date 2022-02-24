- (PLX AI) - MPC Container Ships Q4 revenue USD 142.5 million vs. estimate USD 159 million.
- • Q4 EPS USD 0.29
|07:22
|MPC Container Ships ASA reports Q4 and twelve-month 2021 results
|- Significantly improved operating revenues of USD 142.5 million and EBITDA of USD 162.7 million, up by 20% and 121%, respectively, compared to Q3 2021.
- Quarterly dividend of USD...
|MPC Container Ships Q4 EBITDA USD 1,100 Million vs. Estimate USD 119 Million
|Key information relating to the cash distribution to be paid by MPC Container Ships ASA
|MPC Container Ships ASA announces date for Q4 and twelve-month 2021 results
|MPC Container Ships is official supporter of zero carbon shipping centre
