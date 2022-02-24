On the evening of February 20, the 24th Winter Olympics ended officially. China was the host country of this Winter Olympic Games, and its team rewrote its Winter Olympics history by setting a new record in medals.

It's worth mentioning that the 15 medals won by Chinese athletes were highly associated with the Chinese sports brand ANTA, as each Chinese athlete was wearing ANTA uniform during the competition.

"Shark-skin Like Skating-suit" Reducing Wind Resistance by 5% 10% to Increase Speed

The short track speed skating suit, also known as "Shark-skin Like Skating-suit" is the best showcase of ANTA's "Facilitating the Olympics with High-end Sports Technology" goal. This suit was designed and created by ANTA independently. Its lightness and breathability reach the world's top level, and it has won the ISPO Award. The whole suit is equipped with four major wind resistance technologies, such as the reducing of air turbulence and boundary layer turbulence technologies.

ANTA Surpassed Foreign Brands by Using Three Pioneering Technologies in Creating Skeleton Shoes

ANTA's Winter Olympic skeleton shoes used intelligent simulation design. The original design of the deflector and airfoil could reduce the wind resistance of skeleton shoes by 10%, and minimize the speed loss of athletes when they jump onto the sled.

ANTA's Dedication to Create Top Snowboarding and Skiing Uniforms helped China Win 5 Golds and 3 Silvers

Eileen Gu's Golden Dragon suit once became a trendy topic on Chinese social media platforms. ANTA made Gu's suit out of GORE-TEX fabric, and added PROTECTION technology, which can repel liquid water while allowing water vapor to pass through and is designed to be a lightweight, windproof suit. The suit is tailor-made for her, with many types of adjustments. "I hope I can show Chinese culture to the world through the freestyle skiing games," Gu said.

From Made-in-China to Innovated-in-China, ANTA Has a Bright Future

ANTA adheres to the "keep moving" brand concept, and its investment in sports scientific research continues to be higher, which led to the continuous breakthrough in sports science and technology. ANTA has accumulated more than 1,400 product patents, and has gradually replaced foreign brands by providing high-end sports equipment for more Chinese national teams.

