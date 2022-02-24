

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit Group share was 1.76 billion euros, compared to last year's loss of 2.14 billion. Earnings per share were 8.91 euros, compared to loss of 10.78 euros a year ago.



Earnings per share from continuing operations were 9.15 euros, compared to loss of 10.42 euros last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 7.91 euros, compared to previous year's 6.88 euros.



Group revenue increased 6.3 percent to 18.72 billion euros from last year's 17.61 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, the increase was 8.0 percent.



In the fourth quarter, revenue grew 5.8 percent from last year to 4.72 billion euros. Income from continuing operations before depreciation and amortization grew 0.3 percent to 979 million euros.



Looking ahead, the company said it is well on its way to achieving its 2025 target of covering more than 75 percent of global revenue with its digital flagship HConnect, with 52 percent already achieved in 2021.



The second tranche of 300 million euros to 350 million euros, in its 1 billion euros share buyback program, will start from March 10 at the latest and will be completed in the third quarter of 2022.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, HeidelbergCement said it is optimistic about the further course of 2022, with sales volumes being driven by global infrastructure measures and the continued good momentum in private residential construction.



Due to the persistently high energy costs, the general conditions particularly in the first half of the year will nevertheless remain challenging.



For the 2022 business year, HeidelbergCement expects a significant increase in revenue, as well as a slight increase in result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) and in result from current operations (RCO), both before exchange rate and consolidation effects.



Based on the expected operating business development, the company anticipates a return on invested capital or ROIC of around 9 percent for the current business year.







