Das Instrument DLLN US2578672006 DONNELLEY NEW DL 1,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.02.2022

The instrument DLLN US2578672006 DONNELLEY NEW DL 1,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.02.2022



Das Instrument 87I SE0016609846 FLAT CAPITAL AB B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.02.2022

The instrument 87I SE0016609846 FLAT CAPITAL AB B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.02.2022



Das Instrument 3H9 CA36381N1024 GALLEON GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.02.2022

The instrument 3H9 CA36381N1024 GALLEON GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.02.2022

