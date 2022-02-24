- (PLX AI) - Mercedes-Benz FY revenue EUR 168,000 million.
- • FY EBIT EUR 29,100 million
- • FY adjusted EBIT EUR 19,200 million vs. estimate EUR 19,990 million
- • FY net income EUR 23,400 million
- • FY EPS EUR 12.89
- • Mercedes-Benz Cars expects an adjusted return on sales of 11.5% to 13% for the year 2022.
- • Mercedes-Benz Vans anticipates an adjusted return on sales of 8% to 10% for 2022
- • Mercedes-Benz group expects the free cash flow from the Industrial Business in 2022 to be slightly below the 2021 level of €7.9 billion from continued operations
- • Mercedes-Benz group anticipates revenue in 2022 slightly above the previous year's figure from continued operations
