- (PLX AI) - Aalberts FY revenue EUR 2,979 million.
- • FY adjusted net income EUR 337 million
|Zeit
|07:46
|Aalberts FY EBITA EUR 454 Million
|07:41
|Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts realises 16% organic revenue growth and an EBITA margin of 15.2%
|Utrecht, 24 February 2022
highlights° revenue EUR 2,979 million; organic growth 16.0% ° orderbook increased with 52% ° EBITA EUR 454 million; EBITA margin 15.2% ° net profit before amortisation...
|27.01.
|Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts strengthens technology portfolio advanced mechatronics
|Utrecht, 27 January 2022
Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of ISEL Germany AG (ISEL), based in Eichenzell and Eiterfeld (Germany), generating an annual revenue...
|15.12.21
|Is it time to buy Aalberts stock as it divests Standard Hidráulica Group?
|14.12.21
|Aalberts divests Standard Hidráulica Group
