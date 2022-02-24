- (PLX AI) - Magnolia Q4 revenue SEK 716 million.
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 196 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 148 million
|28.10.21
|Magnolia Bostad AB (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of its bonds on the sustainable bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm
|21.10.21
|Magnolia Bostad Q3 Pretax Profit SEK 43 Million
|(PLX AI) - Magnolia Q3 revenue SEK 93 million.• Q3 EBIT SEK 90 million• Q3 net income SEK -29 million
|05.10.21
|MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB: Magnolia Bostad has acquired land in Svedala, Skåne
|05.10.21
|MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB: Magnolia Bostad has acquired land in Sundbyberg for the development of Ursviks Torn
