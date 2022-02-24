- (PLX AI) - Uniqa FY combined ratio 93.7%.
- • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 400 million
- • Total premiums written by the UNIQA Group (including savings portions) increased by 14.2 per cent to €6,358.0 million in 2021. Premiums written by UNIQA Austria increased by 2.1 per cent to €3,916.6 million in the last financial year
- • At UNIQA International, premiums written rose by 42.1 per cent to €2,423.3 million following the first-time integration of the AXA companies
- • The UNIQA Group's underwriting result was up by 167.2 per cent to €209.2 million in 2021 on account of an improved cost ratio and the favourable losses figure
- • Operating earnings increased by 137.4 per cent to €588.0 million
- • UNIQA's earnings before taxes increased sevenfold year-on-year to €382.3 million
