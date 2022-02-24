- (PLX AI) - Bouygues FY net income EUR 1,125 million.
- • FY current operating profit EUR 1,693 million
- • FY revenue EUR 37,589 million
- • For 2022, Bouygues Telecom targets:
- • Growth in sales from services estimated at around 5%
- • An increase in EBITDA after Leases of around 7% in a context of higher expenditure due to the faster roll-out in fixed and improvements to mobile network capacity
- • Gross capital expenditure confirmed at €1.5 billion (excluding 5G frequencies)
