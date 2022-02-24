Australian technology company Lavo's innovative energy storage system - based on storing green hydrogen in a patented metal hydride - has attracted the attention of the UK government which has provided financial backing to allow for a demonstration facility to be installed in England's northwest.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-headquartered professional services outfit GHD announced on Wednesday it has secured funding from the UK government to install a demonstration plant in England featuring Lavo's hydrogen-based battery technology, which contains both a water purifier and an electrolyzer, ...

