The closing of the Alabama-based facility comes in tandem with the announcement that LG will be folding its solar module business by the end of June.From pv magazine USA Following yesterday's news that Korean electronics manufacturer, LG, will be folding its solar module business by the end of June, LG will also be ceasing production and solar operations at its 550-MW solar module assembly plant in Huntsville, Alabama, also set to happen in June. Completed in 2019, the facility was among the largest module manufacturing plants in the US, providing jobs for some 160 plant employees and 60 contracted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...