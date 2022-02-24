Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
WKN: A2AJ7T ISIN: NL0011821392 Ticker-Symbol: G14 
Tradegate
24.02.22
08:41 Uhr
44,840 Euro
-0,690
-1,52 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2022 | 08:05
Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 850,000 shares to cover performance share plans

Press Release

February 24, 2022

Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 850,000 shares to cover performance share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the start of a program to repurchase up to 850,000 of its own shares. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

The program will start on February 24, 2022 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter. The 850,000 shares intended to be bought represent approximately 0.7% of the company's issued share capital. At the current share price, the repurchase program represents a total value of approximately EUR 39 million.

Signify will hold the repurchased shares in treasury until employee share awards are vested. The program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share repurchases in the open market during both open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations and the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 18, 2021.

Signify will update the market on the progress of the share repurchase program in weekly press releases. This information will also be published on the company's website.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signifyproducts, Interactconnected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2021 sales of EUR 6.9 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achievedcarbon neutrality in 2020, have beenin the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexsince our IPO for five consecutive years and were named Industry Leaderin 2017, 2018and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • 20220224_Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 850,000 shares to cover performance share plans (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/60d73e33-b21a-470e-b6bc-1560437a37eb)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
