- (PLX AI) - Better Collective Q4 organic growth 25%.
- • Q4 revenue EUR 52.8 million vs. estimate EUR 57 million
- • The continued large increase in NDCs sent on revenue share contracts has significantly increased future recurring revenue (in Publishing business) but also had a short term dampening effect on revenue and earnings, company said
- • Combined with an exceptionally low sports win margin, we have estimated an effect of approximately EUR 6 million in the quarter compared to historical average, it said
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 16.3 million
