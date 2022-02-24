- (PLX AI) - Odfjell Drilling Q4 revenue USD 222 million vs. estimate USD 205 million.
- • Q4 EBIT USD 39 million vs. estimate USD 39 million
- • Q4 net income USD 28 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:22
|Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - Presentation in today's Investor Conference Call
|08:10
|Odfjell Drilling Q4 EBITDA USD 85 Million vs. Estimate USD 83 Million
|Mi
|Odfjell Drilling Ltd: ODL - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders
|Mi
|Odfjell Drilling Ltd: Odfjell Drilling: Odfjell Technology Ltd has applied for admission to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange
|Mo
|Odfjell Drilling to replace Seadrill as manager for another rig
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ODFJELL DRILLING LTD
|1,952
|-8,53 %