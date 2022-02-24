- (PLX AI) - New Work FY EBITDA EUR 97.3 million.
- • FY net income EUR 39.3 million
- • FY revenue EUR 290.9 million
- • To increase the regular dividend by 8 percent from EUR 2.59 per share to EUR 2.80 per share
- • To pay additional special dividend distribution of EUR 3.56 per share
- • Says New Work's liquid assets of EUR 116.6 million as of the end of 2021 and its cash-generative business model enable it to pay out a special dividend without compromising its continued growth strategy
