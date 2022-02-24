

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefónica (TDE.L, TEF) said it met the targets set for 2021. Organic revenue growth was 2%, while OIBDA growth organically was 1.4%, for the period. The Group reported 2021 net income of 8.1 billion euros, a five-fold increase from previous year.



Full year OIBDA grew 62.9% to 21.98 billion euros, due mainly to the capital gains obtained during the year. Underlying OIBDA was 13.02 billion euros, for the fiscal year.



For the year as a whole, revenues were 39.28 billion euros. Taking into account revenues from June from the 50% joint venture created in the UK with Virgin Media, revenue would reach 42.84 billion euros for 2021.



For 2022, the Group targets to achieve low single-digit organic growth in both revenues and OIBDA.



For 2022, the company announced a dividend of 0.30 euros in cash, with two tranches to be paid in December 2022 and June 2023. Telefónica also announced the cancellation of the shares representing 2.41% of the share capital held as treasury stock.







