GRC's Vice President of Marketing to discuss how this once-niche solution is positioned to be the primary technology enabling sustainable data centre and edge designs

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in immersion cooling for data centres, announced today that VP of Marketing Gregg Primm will present two sessions on liquid immersion cooling at Data Centre World in London, taking place March 2-3 at ExCel London.

The first session, "Single Phase Immersion Cooling: From Niche Solution to Mainstream Necessity," will take place March 2 at 14:15-14:40 and explore how liquid cooling has transformed from a special-purpose, high-performance-computing rarity and emerged as the cornerstone of sustainable data centre design.

Then, on March 3 at 14:45- 15:10, Primm will present "Single-Phase, Liquid Immersion Cooling: Designed for Today, Ready for Tomorrow," a look at how implementing liquid immersion cooling can help future-proof data centres, delivering higher thermal transfer rates to support highly-efficient and cost-effective cooling of high-density racks and enabling operators to quickly adapt to changing environments.

Liquid immersion cooling has long been seen as a niche or special purpose solution, for high-density and high-performance computer servers. Yet, with rising server energy consumption, power costs, Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) policies, and regulatory scrutiny, immersion cooling is positioned to be the primary technology enabling sustainability for all data centres today and into the future.

"We are excited to introduce attendees to the value of liquid immersion in the data centre," said Gregg Primm, VP of Marketing at GRC. "GRC is passionate about the many benefits of immersion cooling and, with over a decade delivering innovative liquid immersions cooling solutions, we look forward to sharing our knowledge and expertise. This is a chance to give attendees a close up look at how immersion works and how it addresses cooling needs, power consumption issues, and creates sustainable infrastructure."

In addition to the presentations, GRC representatives will be located at Booth D925A in the exhibition hall, there they will demonstrate how liquid immersion cooling works, and how their single-phase solutions are a sustainable approach to reducing the cost and complexity of deploying high-density, computing applications in both traditional "whitespace" data centres, and data centres deployed in harsh environments on the edge.

Last year, GRC secured the Data Centre World Innovation Product of the Year Award. The award recognizes GRC's patented ICEraQ Series 10 immersion cooling system for its effectiveness in solving the problem of increasing heat loads in data centres and as a technology-based product aimed toward providing a greener future.

Earlier this year, GRC announced a collaboration with Intel to increase data centre sustainability and awareness of liquid immersion cooling. They are also working to ensure that, as new fluid formulations enter the market, data centres can be confident these fluids meet standards for safety, material compatibility, and thermal performance.

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data centre cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data centre design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC's solutions are deployed in twenty countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006463/en/

Contacts:

Milldam Public Relations

Adam Waitkunas

978-828-8304 (mobile)

adam.waitkunas@milldampr.com