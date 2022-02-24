Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
24.02.2022 | 08:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions on all equity and index derivatives (41/22)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions on all equity and
index derivatives until close of business as of February 24, 2022. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact information, please see the attached file.

