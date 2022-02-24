Cantargia AB: Cantargia publishes full year report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") full year report for 2021 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.
Significant events in the fourth quarter
- Updated encouraging survival data were reported from the CANFOUR trial with nadunolimab and chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer (PDAC)
- Nadunolimab was granted orphan drug status for treatment of PDAC by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
- The first patient was treated in the CESTAFOUR trial
- Two scientific articles on nadunolimab were published in peer-reviewed journals
- Positive results were reported for CAN10 in a preclinical model for systemic sclerosis as well as progress in the manufacturing process development
- Oppositions were filed against one of Cantargia's European patents providing broad protection for IL1RAP-targeting antibody
Significant events after the end of the period
- Clinical development of nadunolimab in PDAC was advanced by including nadunolimab in Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's (PanCAN) phase II/III clinical trial Precision Promise?
- The first patient with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) was treated in a new arm in CANFOUR, and the first triple negative breast cancer patient in the TRIFOUR trial
- Positive safety data were reported from the CIRIFOUR trial with nadunolimab combined with pembrolizumab
- New encouraging non-GLP toxicology results were reported for CAN10 and start of the clinical phase I trial scheduled for early 2023
- A third party appealed the previous decision by the European Patent Office (EPO) to reject the opposition of one of Cantargia's patents for treatment of solid tumors
Financial information
January - December 2021
- Net sales: SEK 0 M (0)
- Operating loss: SEK -370.3 M (-173.9)
- Loss after tax: SEK -366.5 M (-173.1)
- Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -3.66 (-1.94)
- Equity/assets ratio: 89 (96) per cent
- Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 247.3 M (693.4)
- Short-term investments: SEK 312.1 M (210.0)
Fourth quarter 2021
- Net sales: SEK 0 M (0)
- Operating loss: SEK -105.8 M (-56.5)
- Loss after tax: SEK -104.2 M (-56.5)
- Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -1.04 (-0.60)
About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies - CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR - with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.
Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.
