Cantargia AB: Cantargia publishes full year report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") full year report for 2021 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the fourth quarter

Updated encouraging survival data were reported from the CANFOUR trial with nadunolimab and chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer (PDAC)

Nadunolimab was granted orphan drug status for treatment of PDAC by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

The first patient was treated in the CESTAFOUR trial

Two scientific articles on nadunolimab were published in peer-reviewed journals

Positive results were reported for CAN10 in a preclinical model for systemic sclerosis as well as progress in the manufacturing process development

Oppositions were filed against one of Cantargia's European patents providing broad protection for IL1RAP-targeting antibody

Significant events after the end of the period

Clinical development of nadunolimab in PDAC was advanced by including nadunolimab in Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's (PanCAN) phase II/III clinical trial Precision Promise?

The first patient with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) was treated in a new arm in CANFOUR, and the first triple negative breast cancer patient in the TRIFOUR trial

Positive safety data were reported from the CIRIFOUR trial with nadunolimab combined with pembrolizumab

New encouraging non-GLP toxicology results were reported for CAN10 and start of the clinical phase I trial scheduled for early 2023

A third party appealed the previous decision by the European Patent Office (EPO) to reject the opposition of one of Cantargia's patents for treatment of solid tumors

Financial information

January - December 2021

Net sales: SEK 0 M (0)

(0) Operating loss: SEK -370.3 M (-173.9)

(-173.9) Loss after tax: SEK -366.5 M (-173.1)

(-173.1) Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -3.66 (-1.94)

(-1.94) Equity/assets ratio: 89 (96) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 247.3 M (693.4)

(693.4) Short-term investments: SEK 312.1 M (210.0)

Fourth quarter 2021

Net sales: SEK 0 M (0)

(0) Operating loss: SEK -105.8 M (-56.5)

(-56.5) Loss after tax: SEK -104.2 M (-56.5)

(-56.5) Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -1.04 (-0.60)

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on February 24, at 3:00 p.m. CET, where Göran Forsberg, CEO, and Bengt Jöndell, CFO, will present Cantargia and comment on the quarterly report for the fourth quarter 2021, followed by a Q&A-session.

The conference call can be followed at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cantargia-q4-2021.

To attend through telephone, please dial-in at one of the numbers below:

SE: +46850558374

UK: +443333009274

US: +16467224903

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com.

This full year report has been approved by the board of directors and the CEO for publication. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on February 24, 2022.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies - CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR - with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

