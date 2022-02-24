Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 
Tradegate
24.02.22
10:06 Uhr
32,000 Euro
-1,000
-3,03 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
Hyundai Motor Group: Hyundai, Kia and Genesis Sweep 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK Awards

  • Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recognizes Hyundai Motor Group as the industry leader in safety, having bestowed the organization with the greatest combined number of 2022 awards
  • Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis take 21 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards between them when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has once again earned the most combined TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), further highlighting the automaker as the industry leader in safety.

The Group leads the industry with the most awards in each category, when equipped with optional front crash protection and specific headlights -- 11 TOP SAFETY PICK+ and 10 TOP SAFETY PICK awards for a total of 21. Hyundai Motor and Kia both claimed eight TSP+ and TSP awards each, while Genesis took five TSP+ awards, one for each model currently available in the U.S. market.

The IIHS judging process recognizes TSP winners that earn 'Good' ratings in six crashworthiness tests: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraint. In addition, TSP winners earn 'Advanced' or 'Superior' ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention tests. The vehicle must also have at least one available headlight system that earns a 'Good' or 'Acceptable' rating. For the TSP+ designation, the 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlight system must be standard equipment.

Hyundai Tucson, Palisade, Santa Fe (models built after July 2021), NEXO all took the top TSP+ award. Elantra (with specific headlights), Sonata (with specific headlights), Venue (with specific headlights) and Santa Cruz (with specific headlights) models all claimed TSP awards.

Kia Telluride, Sorento, Seltos, Carnival built after March 2021 (with specific headlights), Sportage and Soul (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights) all received TSP awards. Kia K5 and Stinger qualified as TSP+ winners.

The entire Genesis model lineup in the U.S. market now has a TSP+ award rating, with the G70 (built after June 2021), G80, G90, GV70 and GV80 all winning IIHS recognition this year.

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: globalpr.hyundai.com

Visit the Kia Global Media Center for more information: www.kianewscenter.com

For more information on Genesis, please visit https://www.genesis.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753236/Photo__Hyundai_Tucson.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753237/Photo__Kia_K5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753238/Photo__Genesis_GV80.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
