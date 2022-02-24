The Japanese government is proposing 20-year FITs lower than $0.010/kWh for rooftop PV and a ceiling price of $0.087/kWh for solar energy auctions. These incentive levels will likely be insufficient to stimulate demand given rising solar projects costs.Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has published the feed-in tariffs (FITs) it proposes to apply to solar installations with a capacity ranging from 10 to 250 kW and the feed-in premiums (FIPs) it wants to assign to solar projects over 250 kW that are selected through the country's auction scheme in 2022. The ministry has set ...

