Invierno AB: Vinter, the crypto index provider, announces new partnership with crypto derivatives platform D2X

Stockholm, 24 February 2022, 9AM CET: Vinter, the crypto index provider, announces that it has partnered with D2X to build regulated financial products for their crypto derivatives platform . Vinter's single asset indexes will serve as the reference rates for D2X's crypto derivatives. Investors will soon be able to trade regulated derivatives on D2X settled against institutional-grade reference rates. The growth in trading volume for crypto derivatives has increased by 120% annually since 2020, and is now larger than spot volumes. Riding on this trend, D2X and Vinter are well-positioned to bring new products to market in a partnership that combines the trading expertise of D2X with the indexing expertise of Vinter.



Commenting on the partnership, Jacob Lindberg, CEO of Vinter, says "I look forward to working with D2X as their index provider of choice. This partnership demonstrates the quality of our reference rates for BTC and ETH. We have a strong track record in building industry-leading indexes for crypto assets. I hope the Vinter and D2X partnership will further institutionalise the crypto asset class."

Theodore Rozencwajg, CEO of D2X, adds "We are pleased to be partnering with Vinter to develop a safe and regulated market infrastructure for digital asset derivatives in Europe. We recognise that Vinter has a well-established track record and we look forward to underpinning our product offering with quality crypto indexes. The partnership will leverage both firms' expertise and regulatory-first approach to facilitate the adoption of the asset class."

About Vinter

Vinter is Europe's fastest-growing index provider specialised in crypto assets, playing a key role in the emerging crypto ETF industry. The firm collects digital asset data from hundreds of sources, transforming proprietary strategies into investable products. For more information, please visit www.vinter.co .

About D2X

D2X is the first regulated pan-European derivatives exchange for digital assets. Thanks to its regulatory-first approach, reliable trading interface and robust risk management, D2X bridges the gap between traditional finance and the crypto-native industry for institutions. For more information, please visit www.d2x.com .

