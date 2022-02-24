

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French hospitality company, Accor S.A. (ACRFY.PK), on Thursday posted a turnaround to profit for the fiscal 2021, amidst a recovery from Covid-19 pandemic induced headwinds and a surge in revenue from Hotel Services segment.



For the fiscal 2021, the Issy-les-Moulineaux-headquartered firm reported a net profit of 85 million euros, compared with a loss of 1.98 billion euros. It also recorded profit before discontinued operations at 8 million euros as against a loss of 2.24 billion euros.



The French firm recorded an operating profit for the 12-month period at 53 million euros, compared with an operating loss of 2.20 billion euros, on year-on-year basis.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the firm registered at 22 million euros, versus a loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization at 391 million, recorded for 2020.



Owing to a rebound in demand for hospitality services, the Accor generated revenue of 2.20 billion euros, compared with 1.62 billion euros, on year-on-year basis.



Revenue from hotel services segment of the hospitality Group reported an increase by 39 percent, to 1.58 billion euros, compared with previous fiscal.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de