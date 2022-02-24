Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
15,66515,72009:30
24.02.2022
Electrolux publishes 2021 Annual Report

Electrolux Annual Report for 2021 has been published on the Group's website as of today.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Report in Swedish as well as an English translation are available on www.electroluxgroup.com in pdf-format and will be distributed in mid-March 2022 to shareholders who have requested it. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

"Market demand was strong in 2021, as consumers continue to invest in their homes. We delivered record sales and earnings and met or exceeded all our financial targets through an attractive product and brand offering, and we successfully offset significant cost inflation through price increases", said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO. "There are many factors behind our good performance, but in addition to our focus on consumer experience innovation, I would like to highlight the ability of our employees to adapt quickly and successfully to a changing environment."

The Annual Report includes Electrolux first reporting in accordance with the EU Taxonomy regulation, a framework established to facilitate sustainable investments. The purpose of the taxonomy is to establish common definitions and reporting for economic activities that are in line with the EU sustainability objectives for 2030.

CONTACT:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09.00 CET on February 24, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-publishes-2021-annual-report,c3512941

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3512941/1539949.pdf

Electrolux_Annual_Report_2021

© 2022 PR Newswire
