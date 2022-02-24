Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
Tradegate
24.02.22
09:09 Uhr
267,50 Euro
-7,90
-2,87 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GENMAB A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENMAB A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
270,30271,0010:25
270,50270,6010:25
GlobeNewswire
24.02.2022 | 09:29
90 Leser



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 25 February 2022 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202                
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                   
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,718,456 shares (DKK 65,718,456)     
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        15,685 shares (DKK 15,685)         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,734,141 shares (DKK 65,734,141      
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·      600 shares at DKK 466.20,   
            ·      200 shares at DKK 623.50,   
            ·      1,950 shares at DKK 636.50,  
            ·      60 shares at DKK 815.50,    
            ·      1,500 shares at DKK 939.50,  
            ·      295 shares at DKK 962.00,   
            ·      8,907 shares at DKK 1,025.00, 
            ·      260 shares at DKK 1,032.00,  
            ·      634 shares at DKK 1,050.00,  
            ·      133 shares at DKK 1,210.00,  
            ·      135 shares at DKK 1,233.00, and
            ·      1,011 shares at DKK 1,432.00  
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                    
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                    
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                    
-------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
