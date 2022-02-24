Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 25 February 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,718,456 shares (DKK 65,718,456) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 15,685 shares (DKK 15,685) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,734,141 shares (DKK 65,734,141 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 600 shares at DKK 466.20, · 200 shares at DKK 623.50, · 1,950 shares at DKK 636.50, · 60 shares at DKK 815.50, · 1,500 shares at DKK 939.50, · 295 shares at DKK 962.00, · 8,907 shares at DKK 1,025.00, · 260 shares at DKK 1,032.00, · 634 shares at DKK 1,050.00, · 133 shares at DKK 1,210.00, · 135 shares at DKK 1,233.00, and · 1,011 shares at DKK 1,432.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66