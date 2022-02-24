

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo plc (RCDO.L), on Thursday, reported underlying profit before tax of £8.7 million compared to £5.0 million last year. Basic earnings per share was 10.6p versus 6.8p reported in the prior year period.



Statutory profit before tax was £4.7 million compared to a loss of £2.1 million incurred a year ago. Basic statutory earnings per share was 5.6p versus a loss of 2.7p in the same period of last year.



Revenue increased 13% to £185.5 million from £164.7 million generated in the prior year period, reflecting with improved performance in all segments at constant currency.







