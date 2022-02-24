Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
ZimVie to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZimVie Inc. (NASD:ZIMV) will replace Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (NASD:TRHC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 2. S&P 500 constituent Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is spinning off ZimVie in a transaction expected to be completed on March 1. Post spin off, Zimmer Biomet Holdings will remain in the S&P 500. Tabula Rasa Healthcare is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 2, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ZimVie

ZIMV

Health Care

March 2, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Tabula Rasa Healthcare

TRHC

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

