

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based wealth manager Rathbone Brothers (RAT.L) on Thursday reported Profit before tax of 95.04 million pounds for the full year 2021, more than 100% growth from 43.78 million pounds a year ago.



Rathbone said its funds under management and advice (FUMA) reached 68.2 billion pounds at 31 December 2021, up 24.7% from last year.



Underlying profit before tax increased 30.5% to 120.7 million pounds from 92.5 million pounds a year ago.



Underlying earnings per share were $172.2p in 2021, higher than 133.3p in the prior year.



Profit for the year increased to 75.23 million pounds or 129.3p per share from 26.65 million pounds or 47.6p per share a year ago.



Operating income grew 19% in 2021 to 435.93 million pounds from 366.09 million pounds prior year.



Net interest income declined to 3.88 million pounds compared with 8.42 million pounds a year ago.



The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of 54p per share for 2021, to be paid on 10 May.



Looking forward, the company said, 'Rathbones is in a strong position to implement the next phase of its digital strategy, secure the delivery of its ambitions for Saunderson House, and continue its organic growth momentum whilst being mindful of an inflationary post-pandemic period and current tensions in Ukraine. Net interest income in 2022 is expected to increase as a result of recent Bank of England base rate rises and those widely anticipated in the remainder of 2022.'







